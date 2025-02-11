Diplomatic Strains Over U.S. Plan for Gaza

In a crucial diplomatic exchange, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty informed U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Arab states oppose former President Donald Trump's controversial proposal to displace Palestinians in Gaza and assume control of the enclave. This statement was sparked by a meeting held in Washington.

The encounter, which also involved U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, saw Abdelatty underscore the urgency of Gaza's reconstruction amid ongoing tensions between Israel and Palestinian forces. The dialogue reflects Arab states' unwavering stance against any plans for Palestinian displacement that threaten their aspirations for an independent state.

Trump's initial remarks in January about having Egypt and Jordan absorb Gaza's Palestinian population or placing Gaza under U.S. control were met with strong opposition. These suggestions have been labeled as ethnic cleansing by rights groups and the UN, deepening the discord over Gaza's long-term future amidst the 16-month conflict.

