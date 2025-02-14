Tensions at Munich: EU's Kallas Critiques U.S. Remarks

At the Munich Security Conference, the European Union's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas openly criticized a speech by U.S. Vice President JD Vance. Kallas remarked that Vance's comments seemed to imply the U.S. was 'trying to pick a fight' with European nations.

'Listening to that speech, they try to pick a fight with us and we don't want to pick a fight with our friends,' Kallas stated at the event. Her comments reflect the delicate nature of transatlantic relations during the conference.

Kallas highlighted that allies should prioritize focusing on larger threats, specifically citing Russia's aggressive actions in Ukraine as a key concern for both the U.S. and Europe. Her remarks underscored the need for unity amid escalating global tensions.

