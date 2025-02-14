Left Menu

Tensions at Munich: EU's Kallas Critiques U.S. Remarks

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas criticized U.S. Vice President JD Vance's speech at the Munich Security Conference. Kallas felt the address suggested the U.S. was antagonizing its European allies. She stressed the importance of unity against common threats like Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 14-02-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 22:56 IST
Tensions at Munich: EU's Kallas Critiques U.S. Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

At the Munich Security Conference, the European Union's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas openly criticized a speech by U.S. Vice President JD Vance. Kallas remarked that Vance's comments seemed to imply the U.S. was 'trying to pick a fight' with European nations.

'Listening to that speech, they try to pick a fight with us and we don't want to pick a fight with our friends,' Kallas stated at the event. Her comments reflect the delicate nature of transatlantic relations during the conference.

Kallas highlighted that allies should prioritize focusing on larger threats, specifically citing Russia's aggressive actions in Ukraine as a key concern for both the U.S. and Europe. Her remarks underscored the need for unity amid escalating global tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025