Erdogan's Gamble: Peace Efforts with Kurdish Opposition Amid Constitutional Reforms

A delegation from Turkey's pro-Kurdish People's Equality and Democracy Party visited Iraq's Kurdish region on Sunday, holding discussions against the backdrop of renewed peace efforts between Ankara and the banned Kurdish separatist movement in Turkey.

Led by Sirri Sureyya Onder and Pervin Buldan, the Turkish delegation met with Masoud Barzani, head of Iraq's leading Kurdistan Democratic Party, to discuss the peace process involving the Kurdish population in Turkey. The delegation also conveyed a message from Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of Turkey's banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

The visit signifies a potential thaw in relations, with Turkish President Erdogan hinting at opening dialogue with Kurdish factions to garner parliamentary support for new constitutional reforms. Simultaneously, Erdogan's administration has intensified its crackdown on Kurdish political figures, amidst ongoing conflicts involving Kurdish forces in Syria.

