Uproar in Pune: Youth Congress Protests 'Nasha Nahi, Naukri Do'

Maharashtra Youth Congress workers attempted to block a road in Pune during a protest against drug proliferation and unemployment. Police detained several activists. The protest, called 'Nasha Nahi, Naukri Do', targeted government policies allegedly promoting addiction and joblessness. Leaders vowed to intensify their campaign if demands remain unmet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 16-02-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 20:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Youth Congress workers attempted to block a busy road in Pune on Sunday as part of a protest against drug proliferation and rising unemployment. The demonstration, dubbed 'Nasha Nahi, Naukri Do', also addressed inflation and other pressing issues.

'The (Youth Congress) members tried to block the main passage on JM Road. We tried to dissuade them and detained 25 to 30 activists. They were taken away from the spot and released later,' said Sandip Singh Gill, Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 1), emphasizing that no force was used to disperse the crowd.

Uday Bhanu Chib, a State Youth Congress leader, accused the government of encouraging addiction while keeping youth unemployed. Maharashtra Youth Congress president Shivraj More signaled that the agitation could escalate to a national level if the call for new job opportunities goes unheeded. Police reportedly detained 45 members during the protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

