Uproar in Pune: Youth Congress Protests 'Nasha Nahi, Naukri Do'

Maharashtra Youth Congress workers attempted to block a busy road in Pune on Sunday as part of a protest against drug proliferation and rising unemployment. The demonstration, dubbed 'Nasha Nahi, Naukri Do', also addressed inflation and other pressing issues.

'The (Youth Congress) members tried to block the main passage on JM Road. We tried to dissuade them and detained 25 to 30 activists. They were taken away from the spot and released later,' said Sandip Singh Gill, Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 1), emphasizing that no force was used to disperse the crowd.

Uday Bhanu Chib, a State Youth Congress leader, accused the government of encouraging addiction while keeping youth unemployed. Maharashtra Youth Congress president Shivraj More signaled that the agitation could escalate to a national level if the call for new job opportunities goes unheeded. Police reportedly detained 45 members during the protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)