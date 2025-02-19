Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as M23 Rebels Advance in Eastern Congo

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels are advancing towards Butembo, a crucial city in eastern Congo, escalating tensions over the control of mineral-rich regions. The rebels seized several towns, showing intentions to maintain control, amidst international condemnation and humanitarian concerns including children's involvement in conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 19-02-2025 02:53 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 02:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Senegal

Rwanda-backed rebels from the M23 group are advancing towards another major city in eastern Congo, prompting heightened international concern. Residents reported the rebel movement on Tuesday, following their attacks on key Congolese military positions leading to Butembo, a significant city with a population of 150,000.

The push towards Butembo signifies the rebels' strategic extension both north and south of Goma, a city they took over last month amid significant casualties. The expansion has included capturing Bukavu to the south and Kamanyola near the Burundi border, with intentions to seize Uvira, raising fears among local civil society leaders.

M23's activities highlight the turmoil over eastern Congo's vast mineral wealth, supporting their claims to political power. Meanwhile, international bodies, including the UK government, have condemned Rwanda's involvement, urging them to withdraw support for the rebels as humanitarian crises worsen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

