Trump Weighs In on Ukraine Peacekeeping Proposition

In a bold statement, U.S. President Donald Trump downplayed Ukraine's exclusion from talks between the United States and Russia, aimed at resolving the ongoing Ukraine conflict in Saudi Arabia. Trump noted his neutrality towards Europe's proposed peacekeeping missions in the region.

Speaking from his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Trump stated, "Having troops over there would be fine, I wouldn't object to it at all." This marked his first remarks following a U.S. delegation's dialogue establishment with Russia in Riyadh earlier that day.

Trump criticized Ukraine for not pursuing negotiations sooner and blamed former President Joe Biden for his military support strategy, claiming, "I think I have the power to end this war."

(With inputs from agencies.)