Trump Weighs In on Ukraine Peacekeeping Proposition

Former President Donald Trump dismissed Ukraine's concerns regarding U.S.-Russian talks on the Ukrainian war. Speaking in Florida, Trump expressed indifference to European troops potentially being sent as peacekeepers. He criticized Ukraine for missing earlier negotiation opportunities and criticized Biden's military support to Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 03:23 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 03:23 IST
Trump

In a bold statement, U.S. President Donald Trump downplayed Ukraine's exclusion from talks between the United States and Russia, aimed at resolving the ongoing Ukraine conflict in Saudi Arabia. Trump noted his neutrality towards Europe's proposed peacekeeping missions in the region.

Speaking from his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Trump stated, "Having troops over there would be fine, I wouldn't object to it at all." This marked his first remarks following a U.S. delegation's dialogue establishment with Russia in Riyadh earlier that day.

Trump criticized Ukraine for not pursuing negotiations sooner and blamed former President Joe Biden for his military support strategy, claiming, "I think I have the power to end this war."

(With inputs from agencies.)

