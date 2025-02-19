India Critiques Pakistan's Terrorism Stance at UN

During a recent UN Security Council meeting chaired by China, India's envoy took a strong stand against Pakistan's claims of fighting terrorism, highlighting its role as a haven for terror groups. India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, delivered this response following remarks by Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed Ishaq Dar about Jammu and Kashmir.

Harish pointed out that Pakistan is home to over 20 UN-listed terrorist entities, offering state support to cross-border terrorism. His comments underscored the irony of Pakistan's self-congratulatory stance on counter-terrorism efforts. He insisted there is no excuse for terrorism, emphasizing that it cannot be justified by any political grievances.

The discussion also touched upon China's repeated moves to block efforts at the UN to blacklist Pakistan-based terrorists. Harish firmly stated India's position that Jammu and Kashmir remain an integral part of India, challenging Pakistan's misinformation campaigns. He also pointed to the region's successful recent elections as a testament to India's vibrant democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)