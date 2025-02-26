Global Tensions: Highlights from Russia to Taiwan

Tensions continue to mount in global geopolitics as Russia firmly rejects the idea of European peacekeepers in Ukraine, stating this move could exacerbate conflicts. Meanwhile, French President Macron's suggestion, which U.S. President Trump supported, faces significant resistance from Moscow.

China's recent military drills near Taiwan add to the region's volatility. These exercises, seen as provocations by Taipei, coincide with a Chinese pledge to bring Taiwan under its control, intensifying an already fraught situation.

In the U.S., President Trump considers replacing the EB-5 visa program with a $5 million 'gold card' citizenship route while attending a cabinet meeting with Elon Musk to discuss government downsizing. Amid these events, Pope Francis remains hospitalized, stirring concern among his followers.

