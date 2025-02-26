Left Menu

Global Tensions: Highlights from Russia to Taiwan

This article summarizes significant global news events, including Russia's stance on European peacekeepers in Ukraine, Chinese military drills near Taiwan, U.S.-Ukraine mineral agreements, and various geopolitical developments. Additionally, updates include Elon Musk's involvement with the Trump administration, Pope Francis' health, and a German police alert ahead of carnival celebrations.

Updated: 26-02-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:30 IST
Tensions continue to mount in global geopolitics as Russia firmly rejects the idea of European peacekeepers in Ukraine, stating this move could exacerbate conflicts. Meanwhile, French President Macron's suggestion, which U.S. President Trump supported, faces significant resistance from Moscow.

China's recent military drills near Taiwan add to the region's volatility. These exercises, seen as provocations by Taipei, coincide with a Chinese pledge to bring Taiwan under its control, intensifying an already fraught situation.

In the U.S., President Trump considers replacing the EB-5 visa program with a $5 million 'gold card' citizenship route while attending a cabinet meeting with Elon Musk to discuss government downsizing. Amid these events, Pope Francis remains hospitalized, stirring concern among his followers.

