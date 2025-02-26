Left Menu

France-Algeria Agreement Under Review Amid Deportation Dispute

France will reconsider a longstanding agreement facilitating Algerian migration to France unless Algeria cooperates by accepting deported nationals. Tensions escalated following an Algerian citizen's attack in Mulhouse. The French government criticized Algeria's refusal to accept citizens ordered to leave France, promising a thorough review of the 1968 pact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 26-02-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 22:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

France is set to reassess a decades-old agreement with Algeria that simplifies migration to France unless Algeria consents to repatriate its deported nationals. This move follows heightened tensions after an Algerian involvement in a Mulhouse knife attack, underscoring strained relations between the nations.

Prime Minister Francois Bayrou stated that the attack was feasible because the Algerian citizen had been on expulsion orders numerous times, yet efforts at repatriation failed. The 1968 pact allows Algerian citizens to bypass typical French immigration laws, facilitating their residency in France.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau has urged for the treaty's revision due to Algeria's persistent refusal to comply with France's deportation orders. Bayrou reinforced this sentiment, suggesting that Algeria's non-compliance could rupture existing agreements, prompting France to reconsider the bilateral advantages extended under the 1968 treaty.

