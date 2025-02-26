France-Algeria Agreement Under Review Amid Deportation Dispute

France is set to reassess a decades-old agreement with Algeria that simplifies migration to France unless Algeria consents to repatriate its deported nationals. This move follows heightened tensions after an Algerian involvement in a Mulhouse knife attack, underscoring strained relations between the nations.

Prime Minister Francois Bayrou stated that the attack was feasible because the Algerian citizen had been on expulsion orders numerous times, yet efforts at repatriation failed. The 1968 pact allows Algerian citizens to bypass typical French immigration laws, facilitating their residency in France.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau has urged for the treaty's revision due to Algeria's persistent refusal to comply with France's deportation orders. Bayrou reinforced this sentiment, suggesting that Algeria's non-compliance could rupture existing agreements, prompting France to reconsider the bilateral advantages extended under the 1968 treaty.

