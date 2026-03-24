New US-Costa Rica Agreement on Migrant Transfers

The United States and Costa Rica have reached a preliminary accord, allowing Costa Rica to accommodate migrants deported from U.S. territory, according to an announcement from Costa Rica's presidency on Monday.

An official statement indicated Costa Rica has the discretion to decide whether to finalize the acceptance of these migrants, with expectations that up to 25 individuals could be transferred weekly.

The agreement stipulates that the U.S. will ensure necessary financial backing, while the International Organization for Migration, aligned with the U.N., will provide essential services such as food and housing for the migrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)