Left Menu

Turning Point: Ocalan's Call Signals Possible End to PKK Conflict

Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed leader of the PKK, urged the group to lay down arms, hinting at a potential resolution to Turkey's 40-year conflict. The call, potentially benefiting President Erdogan politically, may lead to peace developments, though risks remain regarding public sentiment and intra-Kurdish trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:11 IST
Turning Point: Ocalan's Call Signals Possible End to PKK Conflict

In a landmark development, imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan has called upon the militant group to disband, potentially marking the end of Turkey's long-standing conflict. The declaration was made public by the pro-Kurdish DEM party, signaling a pivotal moment after decades of strife.

While this call could bolster President Erdogan's political future by facilitating constitutional amendments, skepticism remains with Turkish public and Kurdish mistrust lingering. Ocalan's appeal could also influence the Syrian conflict dynamics, especially if Kurdish forces expel PKK-aligned units.

Erdogan faces the challenge of navigating public opinion as negotiations with a figure reviled by many ensue. Meanwhile, Kurds anticipate democratic reforms and economic development as potential outcomes. The resolution of this conflict could also reshape U.S.-Turkey relations by easing tensions related to the PKK's role in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025