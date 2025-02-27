Turning Point: Ocalan's Call Signals Possible End to PKK Conflict

In a landmark development, imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan has called upon the militant group to disband, potentially marking the end of Turkey's long-standing conflict. The declaration was made public by the pro-Kurdish DEM party, signaling a pivotal moment after decades of strife.

While this call could bolster President Erdogan's political future by facilitating constitutional amendments, skepticism remains with Turkish public and Kurdish mistrust lingering. Ocalan's appeal could also influence the Syrian conflict dynamics, especially if Kurdish forces expel PKK-aligned units.

Erdogan faces the challenge of navigating public opinion as negotiations with a figure reviled by many ensue. Meanwhile, Kurds anticipate democratic reforms and economic development as potential outcomes. The resolution of this conflict could also reshape U.S.-Turkey relations by easing tensions related to the PKK's role in Syria.

