Mohan Singh Bisht Elected Deputy Speaker Amidst BJP's Triumphant Return
Mohan Singh Bisht, a six-time BJP MLA, was elected deputy speaker of the Delhi Assembly. His election comes as the BJP secures a majority in Delhi after 26 years, winning 48 out of 70 seats. Bisht defeated AAP's candidate in Mustafabad and is noted for his dedication to assembly norms.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Mohan Singh Bisht, a seasoned BJP lawmaker with six terms under his belt, has been elected as the deputy speaker of the Delhi Assembly, marking a significant moment for the party.
Proposed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and backed by prominent leaders, Bisht overcame his opponent, AAP's Adeel Ahmad Khan, by a substantial margin.
Touted as a committed assembly member, Bisht's leadership is expected to reinforce transparency and adherence to assembly rules, as BJP celebrates a major electoral victory in Delhi after over two decades.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia's Aluminum Trade: Tariff Exemptions and Elections
Election Dynamics: Bihar Unshaken by Delhi's Outcome
Delhi High Court Stalls Trial in AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Money Laundering Case
Power Struggles in Delhi: Outages Surge Post-AAP Era
There is no real democracy or free and fair elections, INDIA bloc parties need to think about it: Aditya Thackeray.