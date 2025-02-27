Left Menu

Mohan Singh Bisht Elected Deputy Speaker Amidst BJP's Triumphant Return

Mohan Singh Bisht, a six-time BJP MLA, was elected deputy speaker of the Delhi Assembly. His election comes as the BJP secures a majority in Delhi after 26 years, winning 48 out of 70 seats. Bisht defeated AAP's candidate in Mustafabad and is noted for his dedication to assembly norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:54 IST
Mohan Singh Bisht
  • Country:
  • India

Mohan Singh Bisht, a seasoned BJP lawmaker with six terms under his belt, has been elected as the deputy speaker of the Delhi Assembly, marking a significant moment for the party.

Proposed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and backed by prominent leaders, Bisht overcame his opponent, AAP's Adeel Ahmad Khan, by a substantial margin.

Touted as a committed assembly member, Bisht's leadership is expected to reinforce transparency and adherence to assembly rules, as BJP celebrates a major electoral victory in Delhi after over two decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

