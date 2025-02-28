Left Menu

Zelenskyy Meets Trump: A Pivotal Moment for Ukraine's Security

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy meets with Trump to discuss U.S. support against Russian aggression. A landmark economic agreement focuses on rebuilding Ukraine post-war but leaves security assurances for separate talks. Zelenskyy stresses the need for guarantees, while European allies offer peacekeeping support in a potential truce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 10:53 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a pivotal meeting in Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will seek to secure U.S. backing against Russian threats from President Donald Trump. As Ukraine navigates ongoing tensions with Russia, the stakes are high for Zelenskyy to obtain assurances that go beyond economic agreements.

Alongside the security discussions, an ambitious economic agreement is anticipated to be signed between the two nations. This agreement will finance Ukraine's reconstruction from war damages and create a co-owned investment fund from Ukraine's natural resource revenues. While economic ties deepen, the crucial matter of security guarantees awaits resolution.

Although hopeful of European support, with Britain and France proposing a peacekeeping mission, Ukraine seeks U.S. endorsement for a sustainable peace. However, Trump's hesitancy casts uncertainty on Kyiv's NATO aspirations and broader security framework discussions that may dictate Ukraine's future stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

