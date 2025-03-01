Revamping Leadership: Congress Unveils New Appointments in Maharashtra Assembly

In a strategic move, the Congress has revamped its leadership team in the Maharashtra legislative assembly by appointing Amin Patel as deputy leader after a notable four-term tenure as MLA. Amin Deshmukh will serve as the party's chief whip.

Vishwanath Kadam, Shirish Naik, and Sanjay Meshram have been appointed to key roles, marking an effort to strengthen the party's presence despite its reduced strength of just 16 legislators in the state assembly, its lowest tally ever.

In the legislative council, the party has entrusted Satej Patil and Abhijit Vanjari with leadership roles, underscoring a strategic reshuffle ahead of the upcoming three-week budget session starting March 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)