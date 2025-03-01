The White House witnessed an extraordinary confrontation this week, as tensions flared between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Sources described the culmination of weeks of frustration from Trump, affecting the U.S.-Ukraine relationship especially concerning aid and peace negotiations.

Simultaneously, Serbia saw a significant silent protest in Nis to honor victims of a railway disaster, signaling the biggest challenge to President Aleksandar Vučić's authority. In international diplomacy, Turkey remains committed to facilitating peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, a key stance amid ongoing conflicts.

In other news, the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) announced a ceasefire following their leader Abdullah Ocalan's call for disarmament, marking a pivotal moment in their long-standing insurgency. Meanwhile, concerns remain for Pope Francis's health as he recovers from a recent hospitalization.

