Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Tour: A Royal Meeting Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and plans to visit King Charles amid tensions after Donald Trump threatened to withdraw U.S. support for Ukraine. European leaders expressed unwavering support for Zelenskiy, showcasing a divide between the U.S. and Europe over Ukraine's war with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 22:56 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in the United Kingdom on Saturday, setting the stage for crucial meetings with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles. His visit comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions following public criticism from former U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

Trump's threat to pull U.S. support for Ukraine, years after Russia's invasion, starkly contrasts recent diplomatic efforts by Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron to ensure continued backing for Kyiv. The situation has underscored a growing divide between the United States and its European allies.

European leaders swiftly issued statements supporting Ukraine, emphasizing unity across the continent. Zelenskiy's upcoming engagement with King Charles at the Sandringham estate highlights Britain's unwavering backing for Ukraine, further cementing its role as a key player in the international response to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

