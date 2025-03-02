Contested Election: Abkhazia's Path to Independence Under New Leader

The acting leader of Abkhazia, Badra Gunba, has emerged victorious in the presidential election of the breakaway region, capturing nearly 55% of the vote according to preliminary results released by the Abkhazian state news agency, Apsnypress.

This election comes months after Gunba assumed the acting presidency following the resignation of his ally, Aslan Bzhania, who stepped down amid protests over a contentious investment agreement with Russia. The opposing candidate, Adgur Ardzinba, garnered just under 42% of the vote.

The election has been criticized by Georgia, which considers the vote a breach of its territorial integrity. Meanwhile, Gunba faces immediate challenges, including resolving an ongoing electricity crisis exacerbated by low water levels at a key hydroelectric plant and extensive cryptocurrency mining.

