Contested Election: Abkhazia's Path to Independence Under New Leader

Acting leader Badra Gunba won Abkhazia's presidential election over opposition candidate Adgur Ardzinba. The election follows Bzhania's forced resignation amidst protests. Georgia claims the election violates their sovereignty. Gunba aims for Abkhazian independence and prosperity, despite the region's dependence on Russia and recent electricity crises exacerbated by cryptocurrency mining.

Updated: 02-03-2025 18:50 IST
The acting leader of Abkhazia, Badra Gunba, has emerged victorious in the presidential election of the breakaway region, capturing nearly 55% of the vote according to preliminary results released by the Abkhazian state news agency, Apsnypress.

This election comes months after Gunba assumed the acting presidency following the resignation of his ally, Aslan Bzhania, who stepped down amid protests over a contentious investment agreement with Russia. The opposing candidate, Adgur Ardzinba, garnered just under 42% of the vote.

The election has been criticized by Georgia, which considers the vote a breach of its territorial integrity. Meanwhile, Gunba faces immediate challenges, including resolving an ongoing electricity crisis exacerbated by low water levels at a key hydroelectric plant and extensive cryptocurrency mining.

(With inputs from agencies.)

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

