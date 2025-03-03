West Bengal's Voter List Controversy: An Electoral Tug-of-War

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal has alleged that duplicate voter identification numbers in the state's electoral roll aim to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This accusation arises amid reports of identical voter card numbers being issued across different states.

Responding to the claims, the Election Commission clarified that while some elector photo identity card (EPIC) numbers might be identical, they don't necessarily indicate fake voters. Key voter details, including demographic information and polling booth location, differ significantly.

TMC's state general secretary, Kunal Ghosh, emphasized that their claims are validated by the EC's statement. However, BJP spokesman Samik Bhattacharya argues this shows TMC's fear of losing power. The EC has promised to ensure unique EPIC numbers for all registered voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)