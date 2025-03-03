USS Carl Vinson Docks in South Korea: Flexing Maritime Muscle Against North Korea

The U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson has reached the port city of Busan, South Korea, in a display of military strength aimed at North Korea. This visit, announced by the South Korean navy, marks a significant moment in U.S.-South Korea relations.

This docking is the first of its kind under U.S. President Donald Trump's second term, highlighting the U.S. commitment to its alliance with Seoul against North Korean provocations. The carrier, part of Carrier Strike Group One, is joined by USS Princeton and USS Sterett, reflecting a robust maritime presence.

Rear Admiral Michael S. Wosje emphasized the strategic importance of joint operations with South Korea, amidst heightened tensions due to North Korea's recent missile tests. The region closely watches as Trump suggests renewed dialogue with Kim Jong Un, despite Pyongyang's ongoing criticism of U.S. military deployments.

(With inputs from agencies.)