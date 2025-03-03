Controversy Erupts as Andhra Pradesh Government Expands Media Restrictions

The controversy surrounding media restrictions in the Andhra Pradesh state assembly deepened on Monday as the opposition YSR Congress Party accused the ruling TDP government of expanding limitations on media coverage under the Red Book regulations.

According to a YSRCP statement, a ban initially imposed on media houses like Sakshi, NTV, TV9, and 10TV during the budget session has grown broader, now affecting live telecasts of Legislative Council sessions as well. The party highlighted that the government's decision to allow access only to select media allies has raised concerns over transparency and fairness.

The YSR Congress Party criticized the government for the lack of transparency in executing these restrictions, emphasizing that no formal complaints, inquiries, or notifications were issued before implementing the bans. Their statement labeled these actions as an unprecedented attack on democratic values, alleging that similar constraints have been systematically enforced since the coalition government came into power.

(With inputs from agencies.)