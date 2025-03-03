Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as Andhra Pradesh Government Expands Media Restrictions

The YSR Congress Party has accused the Andhra Pradesh government of extending media restrictions in the state assembly. Multiple outlets have faced bans, with access limited to government-friendly media. This move raises concerns about media suppression and potential violations of democratic principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:15 IST
Controversy Erupts as Andhra Pradesh Government Expands Media Restrictions
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy surrounding media restrictions in the Andhra Pradesh state assembly deepened on Monday as the opposition YSR Congress Party accused the ruling TDP government of expanding limitations on media coverage under the Red Book regulations.

According to a YSRCP statement, a ban initially imposed on media houses like Sakshi, NTV, TV9, and 10TV during the budget session has grown broader, now affecting live telecasts of Legislative Council sessions as well. The party highlighted that the government's decision to allow access only to select media allies has raised concerns over transparency and fairness.

The YSR Congress Party criticized the government for the lack of transparency in executing these restrictions, emphasizing that no formal complaints, inquiries, or notifications were issued before implementing the bans. Their statement labeled these actions as an unprecedented attack on democratic values, alleging that similar constraints have been systematically enforced since the coalition government came into power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025