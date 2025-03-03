Political Turmoil in Rajasthan: Kirori Lal Meena's Bold Move

In a noteworthy development, the Rajasthan government has revoked the allocation of a government bungalow to Cabinet minister Kirori Lal Meena, according to sources. The decision follows Meena's own request to cancel the allocation made by the General Administration Department (GAD).

Meena has expressed dissatisfaction with the Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP government, leading to his resignation after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, citing the party's failure to meet the promised results. Despite his resignation, it remains unaccepted, and Meena has been absent from the assembly due to health reasons.

Further complicating the situation, Meena has accused the state government of phone tapping, a charge strongly denied by the minister of state for home, Jawahar Singh Bedham, during an assembly session.

(With inputs from agencies.)