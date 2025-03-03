Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Rajasthan: Kirori Lal Meena's Bold Move

The Rajasthan government has canceled the allocation of a bungalow to Cabinet minister Kirori Lal Meena following his own request. Meena, dissatisfied with the BJP government, resigned after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections due to unmet expectations. His allegations of government phone tapping are refuted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-03-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:10 IST
Political Turmoil in Rajasthan: Kirori Lal Meena's Bold Move
Kirori Lal Meena
  • Country:
  • India

In a noteworthy development, the Rajasthan government has revoked the allocation of a government bungalow to Cabinet minister Kirori Lal Meena, according to sources. The decision follows Meena's own request to cancel the allocation made by the General Administration Department (GAD).

Meena has expressed dissatisfaction with the Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP government, leading to his resignation after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, citing the party's failure to meet the promised results. Despite his resignation, it remains unaccepted, and Meena has been absent from the assembly due to health reasons.

Further complicating the situation, Meena has accused the state government of phone tapping, a charge strongly denied by the minister of state for home, Jawahar Singh Bedham, during an assembly session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025