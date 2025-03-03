In a dramatic Oval Office altercation, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clashed over Ukraine's stance on peace negotiations, casting uncertainty over US-Ukrainian relations. The fallout has been a boon to the Kremlin, which views the discord as proof of Ukraine's unwillingness to pursue peace.

The Kremlin, under the watchful eye of spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, hastily presented the dispute as evidence of Zelenskyy's desire for continued conflict. Moscow aims to leverage this perception to curtail US aid to Ukraine as Russian forces persist with their strategic objectives.

Kremlin officials have criticized European leaders for supporting Ukraine's military endeavors and highlight a growing rift between the United States and its EU allies. The prevailing sentiment suggests a diplomatic stalemate, potentially exacerbating the ongoing conflict and reshaping global alliances.

