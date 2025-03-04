Zelenskiy Urges Substantive Diplomacy for Ukraine's Peace
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of engaging in substantive diplomacy to end the war with Russia swiftly. He expressed hope for U.S. support while highlighting unity among Ukraine's European allies. Zelenskiy underlined the necessity of security guarantees and continued international cooperation for peace.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for meaningful diplomatic efforts to swiftly conclude the ongoing war with Russia. He expressed optimism about securing vital U.S. support to achieve peace.
Writing on social media platform X, Zelenskiy underscored the importance of working alongside the United States and European partners to secure a peaceful resolution. His remarks followed comments from U.S. President Donald Trump, who indicated frustrations over the conflict's protracted timeline.
Zelenskiy also highlighted crucial discussions with Baltic state leaders, emphasizing the need for unity in forming security guarantees. He insisted that collective international efforts are key to achieving lasting peace, stressing the importance of strategic cooperation between Ukraine, the USA, and Europe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
