Trump Pressures Ukraine in Pursuit of Peace

President Donald Trump has announced a temporary halt on US aid to Ukraine. This decision follows a challenging Oval Office meeting and aims to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy into engaging in peace negotiations with Russia.

A White House official revealed on Monday that Trump's primary focus is to secure a peace deal to end the ongoing conflict initiated by Russia's comprehensive invasion of Ukraine over three years ago. The goal is for Zelenskyy to demonstrate commitment to achieving this resolution.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, indicated that the US is "pausing and reviewing" its assistance to ensure it actively contributes to a peaceful solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)