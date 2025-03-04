Trump's Ukraine Tactics: A Balancing Act Amidst Tensions

President Donald Trump has initiated a temporary halt to US aid to Ukraine, aiming to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy into engaging in peace negotiations with Russia. A White House official confirmed the pause, emphasizing Trump's focus on peace as the ultimate goal.

The move recalls past controversies, notably Trump's suspension of aid in 2019 to compel investigations into Joe Biden. As Trump prepares for the 2024 election, he is increasingly frustrated with Zelenskyy over the ongoing conflict, though he expresses belief in Russian President Vladimir Putin's potential reliability in maintaining peace.

Further complications arose from a tense White House meeting, during which Trump criticized Zelenskyy for allegedly ungrateful behavior regarding US support since Russia's invasion. This tension contributed to the decision to postpone a significant economic agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)