Controversy Arises as Ex-CM's Daughter Caught in Viral Video Incident

A video clip showing Prajoyeeta Kashyap, daughter of former Assam chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, assaulting a driver has captured widespread attention after surfacing on social media. The clip, which spread rapidly on Monday, shows the driver kneeling as Kashyap hurls verbal abuses and hits the man with a slipper.

The scene, recorded at the high-security MLA Hostel in Dispur, Assam, has stirred public discourse, especially as Kashyap alleges the driver, a long-time family employee, often verbally abused her while under the influence of alcohol. She countered the viral backlash by highlighting the repeated nature of the driver's misconduct.

Despite the incident's gravity, Kashyap hasn't filed a police complaint, suggesting societal bias tends to favor men in such situations. The unclear details about the driver's employment status have further fueled the debate on abuse and public security. Mahanta, no longer a legislator, resides at the hostel with his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)