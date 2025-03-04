Trump's Halt on Ukraine Aid Sparks Global Response

The decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to pause military aid to Ukraine has ignited a wave of international reactions. This halt, following a clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, further strains relations between these former allies, raising fears about increased Russian influence.

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, criticized the move, warning it gives Russian President Putin an advantage to intensify his aggression in Ukraine. Meanwhile, a British government spokesperson reiterated their unwavering commitment to achieving peace in Ukraine, emphasizing cooperation with allied nations.

French Junior Minister for Europe, Benjamin Haddad, argued on France 2 that suspending arms to Ukraine undermines peace prospects by emboldening Russia. Oleksandr Merezhko from Ukraine's parliament expressed concerns over capitulating to Russia's demands, while Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk labeled the situation as 'bad news'. However, the Hungarian government aligned with Trump's call for ceasefire and peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)