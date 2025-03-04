Delhi's Green Revolution: From Landfill to Lush Landscape

On Tuesday, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa expressed the government's commitment to realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed or 'Viksit' Delhi. He praised Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's efforts in addressing the landfill challenges the city faces. 'Delhi government is actively working to actualize PM Modi's vision for a 'Viksit Delhi,' Sirsa remarked. 'Our LG has been diligently visiting these landfill sites while Arvind Kejriwal was preoccupied with other matters. A plantation initiative has commenced at the Bhalswa landfill, aiming to flatten this garbage hill by 2025.'

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the 'Bamboo Plantation Drive' at the Bhalswa landfill on the same day. This effort is part of a broader initiative for biomining, land reclamation, and a greener Delhi under the 'Viksit Bharat@2047' vision. LG Saxena highlighted the significance of the drive: 'Today marks a fresh start at the Bhalswa landfill site. Plantation efforts have started on a plan developed over two years, with 2,000 bamboo shoots planted today and a target of 54,000 within a month. Bamboo was chosen for its superior oxygen output and water efficiency, aligning with our goal for a pollution-free Delhi.'

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta underscored the central government's crucial role in the landfill site reclamation project. She noted the dedicated oversight provided by LG Saxena and reiterated the central government's support. Highlighting the recycling of site materials in NHAI projects and DDA ground leveling, Gupta emphasized the strategic value: 'We will carry out monthly assessments and visit all three landfill sites regularly. Within a year, we're committed to reducing the land height, fostering green spaces, and paving the way for new projects. The Delhi government is operating on a mission mode,' she stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)