Ripple Effects: Trump's Decision to Halt Military Aid to Ukraine

In a move that has stirred international response, U.S. President Donald Trump has halted military aid to Ukraine, heightening tensions between the two nations. This decision comes after a discord with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, prompting widespread concern among global political leaders.

Top Democrat, Senator Jeanne Shaheen, criticized the halt, stating it empowers Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Echoing fears of capitulation to Russian demands, Ukrainian Parliament's Oleksandr Merezhko warned of dangerous consequences.

European leaders, including French Minister Benjamin Haddad and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, urged increased support for Ukraine to deter Russian aggression. Some governments, such as Hungary, advocate for swift ceasefire talks instead of continued military aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)