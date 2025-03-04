Left Menu

Egypt Proposes a $53 Billion Reconstruction Plan for Gaza

Egypt urged Arab leaders to support its $53 billion Gaza reconstruction plan, emphasizing cooperation with Palestinians while avoiding population resettlement. The proposal contrasts with Trump's 'Middle East Riviera' vision. The plan's success requires backing from Gulf Arab states and navigates the complexities of dealing with Hamas and regional politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:38 IST
Egypt Proposes a $53 Billion Reconstruction Plan for Gaza

In a move poised to shape the future of Gaza, Egypt called on Tuesday for Arab leaders to endorse its ambitious $53 billion reconstruction initiative. The plan aims to rebuild without resettling Palestinians, diverging from U.S. President Trump's 'Middle East Riviera' proposal, with expectations of acceptance during Cairo's summit finale.

Egyptian President al-Sisi expressed confidence that Trump could achieve peace on the Palestinian issue, underscoring the critical questions of Gaza's future governance and the financial backers for its rebuilding efforts. Egypt collaborates with Palestinian leaders to form an administrative committee overseeing Gaza's affairs temporarily as part of reestablishing the Palestinian Authority.

The plan faces challenges, notably surrounding the militant group Hamas. While the UAE demands its disarmament, other nations favor a gradual approach. Despite hurdles, such as Hamas's rejection of foreign oversight, the draft communique rejects mass displacement and outlines developmental projects, calling for international support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025