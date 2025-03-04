Egypt Proposes a $53 Billion Reconstruction Plan for Gaza
Egypt urged Arab leaders to support its $53 billion Gaza reconstruction plan, emphasizing cooperation with Palestinians while avoiding population resettlement. The proposal contrasts with Trump's 'Middle East Riviera' vision. The plan's success requires backing from Gulf Arab states and navigates the complexities of dealing with Hamas and regional politics.
In a move poised to shape the future of Gaza, Egypt called on Tuesday for Arab leaders to endorse its ambitious $53 billion reconstruction initiative. The plan aims to rebuild without resettling Palestinians, diverging from U.S. President Trump's 'Middle East Riviera' proposal, with expectations of acceptance during Cairo's summit finale.
Egyptian President al-Sisi expressed confidence that Trump could achieve peace on the Palestinian issue, underscoring the critical questions of Gaza's future governance and the financial backers for its rebuilding efforts. Egypt collaborates with Palestinian leaders to form an administrative committee overseeing Gaza's affairs temporarily as part of reestablishing the Palestinian Authority.
The plan faces challenges, notably surrounding the militant group Hamas. While the UAE demands its disarmament, other nations favor a gradual approach. Despite hurdles, such as Hamas's rejection of foreign oversight, the draft communique rejects mass displacement and outlines developmental projects, calling for international support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
