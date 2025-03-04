Political Row Erupts Over Delinking Biju Patnaik's Name from Panchayati Raj Divas

The BJP government's recent move to disassociate Biju Patnaik's name from Odisha's Panchayati Raj Divas has ignited a political storm. Opposition parties, including BJD and Congress, have condemned the act as an affront to the legacy of the renowned leader.

In a shift of policy, the Odisha government has announced March 5 will remain the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik, but the celebratory Panchayati Raj Divas will now be observed on April 24, aligning with the national date. This change, according to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office, aims to overcome the disparity in state and national celebrations.

Opposition leaders argue the BJP's actions undermine Biju Patnaik's contributions, a claim dismissed by Odisha BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal, who emphasized April 24's historical significance. The political rift centers on the perception of neglecting regional heritage in favor of aligning with national observances.

(With inputs from agencies.)