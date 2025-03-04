Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: The Latest Chapter in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Aysar al-Saadi, a senior Hamas commander, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Jenin. Hamas condemned the attack, attributing it to Israeli military failures. The incident exacerbates ongoing tensions in the region. Meanwhile, an Israeli drone strike in Lebanon resulted in the death of a Hezbollah member.

Updated: 04-03-2025 22:03 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

Aysar al-Saadi, a top figure in Hamas's al-Qassam Brigades, was killed in a recent Israeli airstrike in the West Bank city of Jenin, further inflaming the already tense Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The airstrike occurs as Israel conducts a significant military operation in the northern West Bank, prompting accusations from Hamas of Israel using air tactics due to ground-level setbacks. In a statement, Hamas declared the airstrike a 'new crime' and vowed it would not deter Palestinian resistance.

Simultaneously, an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon has reportedly killed a Hezbollah member, adding another layer of complexity to the geopolitical frictions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

