France Condemns US Military Aid Pause: A Diplomatic Clash

France's Prime Minister Francois Bayrou denounced the United States' suspension of military assistance to Ukraine, likening it to deserting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

In a strong address to French lawmakers, Bayrou accused the U.S, under President Trump, of effectively capitulating to Russia by halting vital support for Ukraine's defense capabilities.

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu highlighted a concerning incident involving a Russian fighter jet, signaling rising tensions and the potential for dangerous military encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)