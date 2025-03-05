Kejriwal's Punjab Visit Sparks Debate Over Political Moves and Expenditures

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa launched a scathing critique against AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, accusing him of misusing public funds. Sirsa questioned the ostentatious security surrounding Kejriwal's Punjab visit, where vehicles worth over Rs 2 crores, fire brigades, ambulances, and a battalion of more than 100 commandos accompanied him.

Sirsa alleged that Kejriwal's visit, cloaked as a 'Vipassana,' was a facade for political ambitions, suggesting his intent to become Punjab's Chief Minister. Kejriwal arrived amidst tight security at Hoshiarpur ahead of upcoming elections, as AAP targets strengthening its grip on the state. AAP's Sanjeev Arora will contest the Ludhiana West by-election, following the vacancy left by the late MLA Gurpreet Gogi.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjeev Arora's remarks fueled speculation about Kejriwal's strategic moves towards the Rajya Sabha. Arora noted the willingness of Punjab-based AAP MPs to vacate seats for Kejriwal, though Kejriwal has expressed no interest in the Rajya Sabha yet. The party continues to officially deny such plans, despite Arora's potential election potentially opening a RS seat for AAP.

(With inputs from agencies.)