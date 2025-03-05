Left Menu

France Aims for Peace: Bridging US-Ukraine Relations

France is actively working to re-establish ties between the US and Ukraine to achieve a lasting peace. This involves a proposed truce, facilitated by diplomatic efforts from France and Britain, following tense discussions between President Zelensky and President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 05-03-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 12:13 IST
France Aims for Peace: Bridging US-Ukraine Relations
  • Country:
  • France

In a bid to foster 'lasting and robust peace,' France is actively working on reestablishing ties between the United States and Ukraine. Government spokeswoman Sophie Primas highlighted the proposal for a truce, which is under review in negotiations with the United States.

According to Primas, France and Europe are striving to mend relations between the US and Ukraine, a crucial step towards diplomatic resolution. The effort comes amid heightened tensions in the region.

President Emmanuel Macron has announced that France, alongside Britain, is suggesting a one-month partial truce between Russia and Ukraine. This initiative is part of broader European diplomacy efforts aimed at strengthening Western support for Ukraine after a contentious meeting in the Oval Office between President Zelensky and President Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

