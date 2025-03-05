France Aims for Peace: Bridging US-Ukraine Relations
France is actively working to re-establish ties between the US and Ukraine to achieve a lasting peace. This involves a proposed truce, facilitated by diplomatic efforts from France and Britain, following tense discussions between President Zelensky and President Trump.
In a bid to foster 'lasting and robust peace,' France is actively working on reestablishing ties between the United States and Ukraine. Government spokeswoman Sophie Primas highlighted the proposal for a truce, which is under review in negotiations with the United States.
According to Primas, France and Europe are striving to mend relations between the US and Ukraine, a crucial step towards diplomatic resolution. The effort comes amid heightened tensions in the region.
President Emmanuel Macron has announced that France, alongside Britain, is suggesting a one-month partial truce between Russia and Ukraine. This initiative is part of broader European diplomacy efforts aimed at strengthening Western support for Ukraine after a contentious meeting in the Oval Office between President Zelensky and President Trump.
