Janasena's Strategic Move: Pawan Kalyan Nominates Naga Babu for MLC Elections
Pawan Kalyan, leader of Janasena, has nominated his elder brother K Naga Babu as a candidate for the upcoming MLC elections. Babu, an actor and Janasena's general secretary, represents the NDA alliance in the elections scheduled for March 20, targeting spots in Andhra Pradesh's Legislative Council.
Janasena party leader Pawan Kalyan has officially nominated his elder brother, K Naga Babu, as the party's candidate for the forthcoming Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) elections, as per a statement from the party on Wednesday.
Known for his acting career, Babu currently holds the position of general secretary within Janasena and is part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes major parties like TDP and BJP in the southern state.
This strategic nomination comes ahead of the biennial elections for five MLC seats in Andhra Pradesh, recently scheduled by the Election Commission, with voting set to take place on March 20.
