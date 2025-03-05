Left Menu

Political Firestorm Erupts Over Abu Azmi's Suspension

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray calls for permanent suspension of Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi, amidst controversy over his remarks on Aurangzeb. Thackeray criticizes Samajwadi Party's objection to the suspension, while Akhilesh Yadav argues it undermines democratic values. Azmi expresses willingness to apologize if sentiments were affected.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has endorsed the suspension of Samajwadi Party Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi, suggesting the move should be made permanent. "He should be permanently suspended," Thackeray asserted during a press interaction, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation.

Amid the controversy, Samajwadi Party head Akhilesh Yadav publicly contested Azmi's suspension. Yadav, in a post on X, criticized the ideological motivations behind such actions, claiming they threatened the very fabric of democratic freedom. He urged a re-evaluation of punitive measures against the expression of free thought.

Azmi's suspension by Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar followed an uproar over his comments on Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, which many found objectionable. In response, Azmi clarified his intent and apologized to those offended, asserting his words were misinterpreted but expressed readiness to retract his statements if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

