Cryptocurrency Scandal and Political Tensions in Georgia
Giorgi Bachiashvili, a former aide to Georgia's influential Bidzina Ivanishvili, has fled the country amidst allegations of embezzling over $700 million in cryptocurrency. Bachiashvili claims the charges are politically driven due to his opposition to Ivanishvili's stance on the Ukraine conflict. The case highlights political tensions and Ivanishvili's influence in Georgia.
Giorgi Bachiashvili, a former aide to one of Georgia's most powerful figures, has fled the country during his trial over allegations of embezzling more than $700 million in cryptocurrency. He insists that the charges against him are politically motivated due to his opposition to Bidzina Ivanishvili's views on the Ukraine conflict.
Bachiashvili, accused of defrauding the billionaire and former prime minister, crossed Georgia's border into Armenia. According to the Georgian interior ministry, he used a hidden compartment in a vehicle to bypass an official checkpoint. Georgian media reports suggest he has since relocated to a third country.
Bachiashvili faced up to 12 years in prison if convicted of embezzling over 8,000 bitcoins intended for a cryptocurrency mining venture. He argues the allegations are retribution for his support of Ukraine. Ivanishvili, said to control the ruling Georgian Dream party, has shifted Georgia towards pro-Russian policies, despite his public silence on Bachiashvili's escape.
