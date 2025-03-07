Italy's NATO Proposal for Ukraine: A Pragmatic Approach?

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has put forth a controversial proposal involving NATO's defense umbrella extension to Ukraine, despite not granting full membership or deploying peacekeeping troops. This diplomatic overture, coming amidst Ukraine's quest for security from Western allies, hints at a pragmatic solution amid NATO's internal debates.

Ukraine is fervently seeking steadfast security guarantees ahead of envisioned peace talks to resolve Russia's ongoing invasion. While Ukraine aspires for NATO membership, the U.S., under former President Trump, has been dismissive. Meanwhile, nations like Britain, France, and others are formulating plans to deploy European troops to enforce a future ceasefire as part of a potential peace accord, yet face Moscow's firm opposition.

On the EU Summit's sidelines in Brussels, Meloni emphasized that extending NATO's Article 5 collective security could be a more 'lasting solution' versus direct troop deployments or granting Kyiv full membership. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi acknowledged the proposal's discussions, maintaining communication with Italy to clarify its specifics, while emphasizing the desire for troop involvement in any peace initiatives.

