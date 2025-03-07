Left Menu

BJP Navigates Political Alliances in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai comments on potential political alliances for the 2026 Assembly election, emphasizing the hard work of BJP cadres. Despite past setbacks tied to AIADMK alliances, the BJP remains committed to its allies, refusing to sever ties with TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:18 IST
BJP Navigates Political Alliances in Tamil Nadu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai signaled on Friday a potential alliance with his party for the upcoming 2026 Assembly election, highlighting the hard work of BJP cadres and expressing pride in their efforts.

Annamalai noted the transformation of BJP's status from being seen as an 'untouchable party' to one where other parties show keen interest in alliances. He emphasized that BJP will not abandon AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran for AIADMK ties.

Despite AIADMK's past criticism of the BJP alliance, Annamalai maintained that the national party values trust and principled politics, underscoring their ongoing alliances and the party's steady growth under current leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025