BJP Navigates Political Alliances in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai signaled on Friday a potential alliance with his party for the upcoming 2026 Assembly election, highlighting the hard work of BJP cadres and expressing pride in their efforts.

Annamalai noted the transformation of BJP's status from being seen as an 'untouchable party' to one where other parties show keen interest in alliances. He emphasized that BJP will not abandon AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran for AIADMK ties.

Despite AIADMK's past criticism of the BJP alliance, Annamalai maintained that the national party values trust and principled politics, underscoring their ongoing alliances and the party's steady growth under current leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)