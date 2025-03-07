Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly: BJP MLA's 'Pakistani' Remark Sparks Controversy
The Rajasthan Assembly experienced chaos after BJP MLA Gopal Sharma called Congress MLA Rafiq Khan a 'Pakistani', leading to a heated exchange. The uproar occurred during discussions on urban development funding, where Khan criticised Sharma's remarks. Chairperson Sandeep Sharma requested order as tensions flared in the assembly.
- Country:
- India
The Rajasthan Assembly descended into chaos on Friday when BJP MLA Gopal Sharma called Congress MLA Rafiq Khan a 'Pakistani.' The controversial comment sparked a heated exchange between party members, disrupting a session dedicated to discussing urban development grant demands.
Tensions escalated as Khan criticized Sharma's speech, particularly his allegations against senior Congress leaders. In response, Sharma repeatedly asserted 'Pakistani' in reference to Khan, prompting strong objections from Congress MLAs and intervention from Chairperson Sandeep Sharma to restore order.
Meanwhile, Sharma's remarks extended to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, leading to further objections and an apology. Despite attempts to apologize, Sharma's comments about late Congress leaders fueled ongoing disputes, highlighting intensifying political frictions within the assembly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Deports Venezuelan Migrants Amid Legal Controversy
KIIT University Ensures Nepali Students' Safe Return Amidst Controversy
Kash Patel Becomes First Indian-American FBI Director Amidst Controversy
Controversy Surrounds MUDA Scam Interim Report in Karnataka
Tamil Nadu's Two-Language Stance Sparks NEP Controversy