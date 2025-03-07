Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly: BJP MLA's 'Pakistani' Remark Sparks Controversy

The Rajasthan Assembly descended into chaos on Friday when BJP MLA Gopal Sharma called Congress MLA Rafiq Khan a 'Pakistani.' The controversial comment sparked a heated exchange between party members, disrupting a session dedicated to discussing urban development grant demands.

Tensions escalated as Khan criticized Sharma's speech, particularly his allegations against senior Congress leaders. In response, Sharma repeatedly asserted 'Pakistani' in reference to Khan, prompting strong objections from Congress MLAs and intervention from Chairperson Sandeep Sharma to restore order.

Meanwhile, Sharma's remarks extended to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, leading to further objections and an apology. Despite attempts to apologize, Sharma's comments about late Congress leaders fueled ongoing disputes, highlighting intensifying political frictions within the assembly.

