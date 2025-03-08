Left Menu

Karnataka Politics: Kharge Urges Unity for State Development

Amid the internal political dynamics in Karnataka, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar to unite and focus on state development. Speculations about a leadership change linger, with Shivakumar being seen as a likely candidate for CM under a 'power-sharing' arrangement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-03-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 19:34 IST
Karnataka Politics: Kharge Urges Unity for State Development
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of Karnataka's political dynamics, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has emphasized the importance of collaboration between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar for state development. Kharge's call to unity at Jewargi comes amid speculations of a leadership change in the state.

During an event to inaugurate the Kalyana Patha project, Kharge applauded Siddaramaiah's recent budget, describing it as beneficial for the people of Karnataka. Acknowledging Shivakumar's previous contributions, Kharge stressed the necessity of coordinated efforts between the leaders to ensure success in governance.

Amidst swirling rumors of a 'rotational chief minister' system, Shivakumar stands as a potential CM candidate. However, factions supporting Siddaramaiah assert his tenure will run its full course, highlighting the existing political tensions within the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025