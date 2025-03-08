Karnataka Politics: Kharge Urges Unity for State Development

In the midst of Karnataka's political dynamics, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has emphasized the importance of collaboration between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar for state development. Kharge's call to unity at Jewargi comes amid speculations of a leadership change in the state.

During an event to inaugurate the Kalyana Patha project, Kharge applauded Siddaramaiah's recent budget, describing it as beneficial for the people of Karnataka. Acknowledging Shivakumar's previous contributions, Kharge stressed the necessity of coordinated efforts between the leaders to ensure success in governance.

Amidst swirling rumors of a 'rotational chief minister' system, Shivakumar stands as a potential CM candidate. However, factions supporting Siddaramaiah assert his tenure will run its full course, highlighting the existing political tensions within the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)