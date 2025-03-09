Diplomatic Maneuvers in the Middle East: Israel–Hamas Ceasefire Talks Progress Amid Tensions
Israel is sending a delegation to Qatar to negotiate a ceasefire in Gaza, with positive signals reported by Hamas. Talks on the truce's second phase have been stalled for a month, and recent hostilities have caused a severe humanitarian crisis, affecting millions while international diplomacy intensifies.
Israel announced it will dispatch a delegation to Qatar to advance negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza. This comes as Hamas notes "positive signals" in discussions brokered by Egyptian and Qatari mediators, concerning the delayed second phase of the truce. The talks, supposedly initiated a month ago, are crucial in the volatile region.
The diplomatic effort is gaining momentum following Israel's demands that Hamas release half of the remaining hostages for an extended truce. Presently, Hamas holds 24 living hostages and 35 bodies. Meanwhile, Israel has suspended all supplies to Gaza, home to over 2 million people, exacerbating the region's dire conditions.
As international scrutiny mounts, Muslim countries have rejected U.S.-backed proposals for resettling Gaza's population, instead endorsing an administrative committee to govern the territory post-conflict. Foreign ministers from France, Germany, Italy, and the U.K. have supported this initiative, emphasizing the need for a peaceful resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Red Cross vehicles arrive in Rafah for the latest handover of hostages set to be freed under the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, reports AP.
Hamas has handed over to the Red Cross the first 2 of 6 Israeli hostages to be freed Saturday under the ceasefire, reports AP.