Ceasefire Talks Intensify Amid Renewed Russian Military Push in Kursk

Russian forces recaptured a key town in the Kursk region as ceasefire talks gain momentum. With US diplomats heading to Russia, a potential pause in the three-year conflict looms, challenging the Kremlin to decide between halting attacks or risking diplomatic relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-03-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 15:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian military forces have reportedly driven Ukrainian troops out of the largest town in the Kursk border region, according to statements made by Russian officials on Thursday. This development comes amidst diplomatic efforts by US officials to gauge Moscow's response to a proposed 30-day ceasefire in the ongoing conflict.

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed the recapture of Sudzha shortly after President Vladimir Putin's visit to Kursk while wearing military attire. The move has not been independently verified, and Ukrainian authorities have yet to release a statement. The intensified Russian maneuver and Putin's high-profile visit occur as US President Donald Trump seeks a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing war.

As talks continue, US negotiators are en route to Russia, yet Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refrained from commenting publicly on the ceasefire stance. Meanwhile, senior US officials hope for Russia to cease attacks shortly, emphasizing the diplomatic dance at play as Ukraine's openness to a ceasefire challenges the Kremlin's next move.

(With inputs from agencies.)

