Russian military forces have reportedly driven Ukrainian troops out of the largest town in the Kursk border region, according to statements made by Russian officials on Thursday. This development comes amidst diplomatic efforts by US officials to gauge Moscow's response to a proposed 30-day ceasefire in the ongoing conflict.

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed the recapture of Sudzha shortly after President Vladimir Putin's visit to Kursk while wearing military attire. The move has not been independently verified, and Ukrainian authorities have yet to release a statement. The intensified Russian maneuver and Putin's high-profile visit occur as US President Donald Trump seeks a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing war.

As talks continue, US negotiators are en route to Russia, yet Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refrained from commenting publicly on the ceasefire stance. Meanwhile, senior US officials hope for Russia to cease attacks shortly, emphasizing the diplomatic dance at play as Ukraine's openness to a ceasefire challenges the Kremlin's next move.

