BJP Leader Highlights Kerala's Financial Mismanagement Impacting Workers

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticized the Kerala government for its financial mismanagement, which has impacted ASHA workers, pensioners, and KSRTC employees. He urged the state government to take responsibility and address the workers' demands, including better pay and benefits, in the ongoing protests.

Updated: 13-03-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:07 IST
BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday criticized the financial management of the Kerala government, blaming it for the problems faced by ASHA workers, pensioners, and KSRTC employees.

Speaking at a protest by ASHA workers outside the Secretariat, Chandrasekhar questioned why the state government wasn't addressing these issues, emphasizing that it is their moral responsibility to do so. He pointed out that the central government has consistently fulfilled its financial obligations over the past decade.

Chandrasekhar denied any political motives, stating he was merely urging the Chief Minister to engage in dialogue with the protesting workers to resolve their grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

