NATO Urged to Boost Weapons Production Amid Competition

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte emphasized the need for increased weapons production among alliance members, highlighting that they are currently trailing behind Russia and China. During a visit to the Oval Office, Rutte pressed for action, indicating that current efforts were insufficient to address the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:33 IST
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has issued a stark warning about the alliance's urgency to ramp up weapons production. During a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, Rutte acknowledged that NATO is currently lagging behind Russian and Chinese capabilities.

Rutte highlighted a critical need for member countries to intensify their efforts in producing military hardware to maintain strategic balance and security. He stressed that the current rate of weapons production is not adequate to meet its geopolitical challenges.

The Secretary-General's call unfolds amid rising tensions and underscores a broader conversation about global arms competition, pressing NATO to reconsider and potentially revitalize its defense strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

