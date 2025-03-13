Left Menu

Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo Hospitalized Amid Hunger Strike

Pedro Castillo, former President of Peru, was hospitalized after beginning a hunger strike during his rebellion trial. Accused of attempting to dissolve Congress, Castillo calls the trial a 'pantomime.' Despite being denied assistance from the court, Castillo maintains his actions reflected the people's wishes.

Updated: 13-03-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:56 IST
Pedro Castillo
  • Country:
  • Peru

Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, who is currently facing a rebellion trial, was transferred from prison to a hospital on Thursday. The move came three days after Castillo initiated a hunger strike to protest the ongoing legal proceedings against him.

The court overseeing the trial disclosed that Castillo, aged 55, required medical attention due to a 'health problem' and to eliminate concerns regarding a 'fluid-electrolyte disorder and mild dehydration.' Prosecutors are pushing for a 34-year prison sentence for Castillo.

After his controversial actions on December 7, 2022, Castillo has criticized the trial as 'politicized' and has consistently rejected state-provided legal counsel. His political fall came swiftly after he declared the dissolution of Congress while in office, resulting in his detention and subsequent removal from power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

