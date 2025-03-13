Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo Hospitalized Amid Hunger Strike

Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, who is currently facing a rebellion trial, was transferred from prison to a hospital on Thursday. The move came three days after Castillo initiated a hunger strike to protest the ongoing legal proceedings against him.

The court overseeing the trial disclosed that Castillo, aged 55, required medical attention due to a 'health problem' and to eliminate concerns regarding a 'fluid-electrolyte disorder and mild dehydration.' Prosecutors are pushing for a 34-year prison sentence for Castillo.

After his controversial actions on December 7, 2022, Castillo has criticized the trial as 'politicized' and has consistently rejected state-provided legal counsel. His political fall came swiftly after he declared the dissolution of Congress while in office, resulting in his detention and subsequent removal from power.

