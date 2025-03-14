Lebanon Appoints New Leaders Amid Post-War Rebuilding Efforts

In a bid to reinforce state authority after its turbulent battle with Hezbollah, Lebanon has appointed new leaders across its military and security sectors. The move is seen as a significant step by the government's leadership to secure peace following the US-brokered ceasefire.

President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam head the new government that emerged from Lebanon's political deadlock. They focus on economic stabilization, having successfully brokered a tentative rescue deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) contingent on significant reforms.

Meanwhile, the new military recruits aim to enhance Lebanon's presence in its volatile southern regions. The IMF delegation, concluding its visit, praised Lebanon's attempts to stabilize the economy yet emphasized the necessity for further reforms to address ongoing challenges post-Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)