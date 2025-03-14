Left Menu

Lebanon Appoints New Leaders Amid Post-War Rebuilding Efforts

Lebanon has appointed new leaders across its army and security agencies to strengthen state authority following recent conflict with Hezbollah. The decisions accompany efforts by the government, led by President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, to stabilize the economy and engage with the International Monetary Fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 14-03-2025 02:36 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 02:36 IST
Lebanon Appoints New Leaders Amid Post-War Rebuilding Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a bid to reinforce state authority after its turbulent battle with Hezbollah, Lebanon has appointed new leaders across its military and security sectors. The move is seen as a significant step by the government's leadership to secure peace following the US-brokered ceasefire.

President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam head the new government that emerged from Lebanon's political deadlock. They focus on economic stabilization, having successfully brokered a tentative rescue deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) contingent on significant reforms.

Meanwhile, the new military recruits aim to enhance Lebanon's presence in its volatile southern regions. The IMF delegation, concluding its visit, praised Lebanon's attempts to stabilize the economy yet emphasized the necessity for further reforms to address ongoing challenges post-Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025