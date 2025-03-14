US and Israel Eyed East Africa for Palestinian Resettlement
US and Israel proposed relocating Palestinians from Gaza to East African regions, raising legal and moral concerns. Contacts with Sudan, Somalia, and Somaliland reflect divisive postwar plans. Critics label the plan a potential war crime and Arab countries oppose, advocating alternative reconstruction plans.
The United States and Israel have initiated discussions with East African governments, including Sudan, Somalia, and Somaliland, exploring their territories as potential relocation sites for Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. This controversial strategy, stemming from President Donald Trump's comprehensive postwar agenda, has encountered widespread criticism on ethical and legal grounds.
Amidst these deliberations, both US and Israeli representatives have confirmed outreach to these regions, although the responses have been mixed. Sudan vehemently opposed the proposal, while Somalia and Somaliland remained mostly unaware of any dialogues. In response, Arab nations and human rights groups have denounced the plan as a precursor to forced displacement and a potential war crime.
Despite such opposition, Trump remains steadfast in his vision, describing it as a 'bold vision.' The outreach is reminiscent of the diplomatic strategies employed in the previous Abraham Accords, seeking various international incentives to garner support. However, the morality and practicality of relocating over two million people remain under intense scrutiny.
