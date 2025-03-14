Germany's Fiscal Sea-Change: A Bold New Coalition Deal
Germany's conservative leader Friedrich Merz has agreed on a significant shift in fiscal policy with the SPD and Greens. The deal allows for increased borrowing to exempt certain security expenditures from spending caps. Challenges remain as legal obstacles and political negotiations continue.
In a landmark fiscal agreement, Germany's conservative leader Friedrich Merz has joined forces with the Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens, marking a significant policy shift. The coalition's deal permits increased borrowing for certain security expenditures, bypassing Germany's constitutional debt limits.
This pivotal agreement allows for allocations towards civil defense, IT security, and aid for states under international law violations, a nod to Ukraine's current plight. An off-balance-sheet special fund of 500 billion euros will finance infrastructure, with a portion earmarked for climate initiatives, key for the Greens.
As Merz's coalition moves to solidify the deal, hurdles remain; legal challenges and parliamentary votes pose potential setbacks. With Germany's Constitutional Court known for intervening in government fiscal measures, the coalition's plan faces scrutiny in both the legal and political arenas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reforms to Infrastructure Funding and Financing Act to Accelerate Growth Unveiled
AfDB and Global Finance Leaders Tackle Infrastructure Investment Gaps at Finance in Common Summit
Govt Unveils Infrastructure Funding Reforms to Accelerate Housing Development
Audit Exposes Mismanagement in Delhi's Health Infrastructure
Steady Gains in Key Infrastructure Sectors Despite Decline in Energy Production